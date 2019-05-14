Wasn’t going to do this today. I have a friend who needs cheering up so this postcard is flying off to the friend tomorrow.
And of course it’s drawn from my favorite photo I took last week.
Cheap Joes Kilimanjaro cp 140# derwent inktense pencils and Charles Reid palette colors. The strawberry is dotted with gouache mixed with cad yellow light. Strawberry is cad red light burnt sienna and a mixed neutral tint.
Wren mostly yellow ochre burnt sienna and burnt umber with dabs of mixed neutral tint on the eye and legs.
Margaret who is going to eat a salad for dinner. Xoxoxox
5 thoughts on “Day 2063 The Carolina Wren”
Lovely…..a winner, worth framing. Alexis
Hello, just letting you know how much I enjoy your blog! I have been checking in for months, and find your consistency and art inspiring. Thanks for keeping going and sharing your talent!
Deb K
Ah thanks. Comments like yours keep me posting. 🤗👍🏻
The card will for sure cheer her up. 🙂
Thanks. I know it will. 🤗👍🏻
