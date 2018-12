Having trouble uploading from the cabin in the mountains. We have WiFi if we twitch our nose and stand on the far north corner of the deck we get phone signals.

Colored with the crayons colored pencils I bought for my grandkids fun coloring with them. We are also coloring one of the fancy coloring books. Also fun.

Hohoh. One more day til Christmas.

Margaret in the western North Carolina mountains. Xoxoxo