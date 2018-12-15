Day 1821 A Winters Dream

5000 things to do and I am snoozing away on the sofa. Did I say my grandmothers name is Sopha. I used to laugh about that when I was a kid that her name was the same as a sofa. A name you no longer here’. This was drawn from the parking lot when I got my hair cut the other day. At least I am drawing right?!

Two hats done and off in the mail. One more that I need to do for my dear niece who has shingles in her EYE😵😵!! Then I might knit myself one. Or find someone else who “needs” one.

Margaret napping again. Xoxoxox