Day 1819 Seriously

Seriously I need to do something besides knit like a maniac and bake and decorate the house for Christmas. I did take my car in for a tuneup and drew people while I waited. A guy with the wildest hair and beard was actually reading a real book not his phone and a teenager of course reading his phone.

Lamy EF Noodler Eelskin Black and stillman and birn alpha sketchbook.

Hats officially done. Did I get it mailed. NOPE. Too busy knitting and decorating. Hat #2 about 6″ long already.

Margaret did u know Christmas is coming. KNit FaStEr!! Xoxoxox