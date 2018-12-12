Day 1818 Childhood Toys

Toys are great practice to draw. And challenging. Really need to paint this page. Funny I actually enjoying my grandkids toys.

If you decide to do this draw fast because they may come along and claim the toy before you get done. Eeekk.

Been baking today. Delicious coconut macaroons and these traditional British Christmas treats small individual mince meat pies. So yummy. My friend Ruth used to bake these for me before she moved to Chattanooga. Now I have to bake them. I also share them with friends like she did. If you decided to try them be sure to get Crosse and Blackwell not Borden’s. I never liked mince meat til Ruth reintroduced me to it.

Margaret making more French knots on that hat.

Xoxoxox

