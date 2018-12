Time to feed the birds. Poor things are starving in this awful weather. Tons of birds on the back deck.

I should have drawn more than the four crazy male cardinals on the back porch posturing and fighting over the bird seed but I am madly knitting Christmas hats.

One down a baby hat for a Christmas Eve possible delivery and a second one like the one in the photo for a friend who lost her house in one of the hurricanes. It’s about half done.

Hohohoho Christmas is coming. Xoxoxox Margaret and Zoe