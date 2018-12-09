Day 1813 Tam

Tam and her iPad in her happy spot on the porch at Key West where you can listen to the trade winds rattle the tall palms. She would still be there on the porch if she could.

Went to a great show tonight at the Aiken Center for the Arts. George Dawney was showing some of his gorgeous sketches and oil paintings.

Fetlocks

As I told him the most beautiful sketches I have seen since the sketches from the Louvre at the High Museum Show a few years ago. George is also on Instagram.

Equus

Arabian

Misanthropist Study Mixed Media

Arbor

There was one more large oil that I forgot to take a photo of.

