Day 18o2 Another winner and an urban sketch

HM say the Atlanta Artist Show abstracts and more

Saturday has been laid back knitting and binge watching This is Us.

Amazing watercolor

Ok episode 14. iTime for a break when you rip out two inches of knitting because you messed up the cable.

We did a lot of eating in Key West. One night we did a food crawl on our own. We went to Jack Flats which is a sports bar. Never seen so many TVs. Food was ok. Not terrific. Great service.

Then we wandered down Duval from Jack Flats for drinks and desserts at Le Grande. We were NOT disappointed. Yummiest creme brûlée I have eaten in Key West. Fun Argentinian waitress who watched me draw. Her dad used to do it when they traveled.

These are the other two honorable mentions:

Anyway time to grab a shower and go play with the grandkids.

