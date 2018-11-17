Day 1794 painting by the pool

So many choices.

This is what I ended up painting. The beach and the Caribbean bu the Hyatt Beach House. Boats bobbing in the ocean. Gorgeous flowers and palms.

Earlier. What a way to spend the am painting in the Caribbean breezy 75 degree day. Tough right.

Find the sparrow

So brave!!!

My new painting buddy.

Then we were off to Two Friends Bar for a delicious lunch. Our first and only meal of the day. Always a chicken nearby. And a conch cruiser. Love the two tones.

After lunch a trip to the light house so gorgeous in the sunlight. And the Tennessee Williams Museum.

Just a few of his movies

Who knew so many famous movies were made from his plays. I knew he lived on Key west for 30 plus years Tim his death in 1983. His brother thinks he was murdered. 😱

Then we were off to a sunset wine and cheese cruise on the Danger Prize sail boat. I LOVED it. Highly recommend two hours of riding around on a sail boat.

Sailing off into the sunset. Manana Maggie definitely wasting away in Margarita land. Xoxoxo

#urbansketching #keywest #islandlife @onlykeywest #hyattbeachhouse #fluid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #watercolor #painter #florida #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange # #charlesreid #food #restaurant

