Day 1794 painting by the pool

So many choices.

This is what I ended up painting. The beach and the Caribbean bu the Hyatt Beach House. Boats bobbing in the ocean. Gorgeous flowers and palms.

Earlier. What a way to spend the am painting in the Caribbean breezy 75 degree day. Tough right.

My new painting buddy.

Then we were off to Two Friends Bar for a delicious lunch. Our first and only meal of the day. Always a chicken nearby. And a conch cruiser. Love the two tones.

After lunch a trip to the light house so gorgeous in the sunlight. And the Tennessee Williams Museum.

Just a few of his movies

Who knew so many famous movies were made from his plays. I knew he lived on Key west for 30 plus years Tim his death in 1983. His brother thinks he was murdered. 😱

Then we were off to a sunset wine and cheese cruise on the Danger Prize sail boat. I LOVED it. Highly recommend two hours of riding around on a sail boat.

Sailing off into the sunset. Manana Maggie definitely wasting away in Margarita land. Xoxoxo

