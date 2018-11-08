Day 1785 Rememebr those gestures

I mentioned was it only Monday?!!

Same gesture after I used a water loaded brush on the soluble graphite I drew them with.

I went they ALOT Of paper doing these one minute gesture drawings of Nova.

Water makes the graphite much darker.

Before water

After adding water and a few more pencil lines.

Before

Hmm I didn’t have an after pic. Oops.

I think adding water brought them into focus.

I quite like the head on this one. A one minute scribble can seem to last along time when you are trying to draw a figure.

What??! The fetal position. Really?!

Added water

Then I got out the art graph carbon box. It’s released by water too. Well I added ultramarine blue but I think they are quite interesting.

Now I have to decide whether or not to paint them with color like this one.

