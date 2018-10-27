Day 1764 It’s Saturday

Our model was Jessie. 19×24″ Strathmore Bristol Smooth paper. Really like the way this one turned out. May or may not add background.

First break forty minutes. Started with a wash of quin gold.

Second break. Layers of burnt sienna, raw umber and hematite burnt scarlet. Darks of ultramarine and burnt sienna.

Added some cad yellow deep. And more of the other colors. I think she’s done. We will see.

Al Beyer’s small gorgeous oil. And he used red. Al never uses red.

Eve charcoal and white pastel on canson paper.

Jeremy Sutherland red Prisma pencil. One of the verithin brand

Tom Needham’s Watercolor still needs the burnt sienna and he’s going to try the hematite burnt scarlet I gave him a puddle of.

Coach knocked out two great charcoals.

Dawns going to use this as a grise layer and some burnt umber when she gets home. She didn’t bring any Browns. Oops.

Fred LOVE it.

Tyrone pencil

Bill Daniels oil on metal panel

And that’s a wrap. Hugs. Margaret off to watch Foyles War. Xoxoxox

