A rainy cold day like today seemed a good day for cleaning. I haven’t counted all the nudes I have done but there were at least 25 flower paintings. 😵 and piles of other paintings.

Loving Alex Powers.

Author of my fav how to art book

The lawyer-Powers a mere $150

Love his stuff

Wonder if Cityart does Lay away!??

I need one. Wonder if they would trade some flowers for one. Night. Will do better post tomorrow. Hugs xoxo