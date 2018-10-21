Day 1758 It’s Saturday

Yes I know it’s Sunday but we did these yesterday. Love painting Miss Emily. She never moves and always looks so pensive relaxed.

I decided to just do the head and shoulders so perhaps I would do a great job on her portrait. I really like the way she tuned out. What do you think?!.

The sketch

What was I thinking painting her neck so blue even though she was in heavy shadows.

Just a touch more work this evening. Done I think.

Flesh colors cad red light yellow ochre. Shadows cad red light, peacock, burnt sienna, mineral violet. Paper Strathmore Bristol. Love the way the watercolor sheets down this paper. Really need to see how it behaves on hot press. Could be fun.

