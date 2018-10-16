Day 1753 Urbansketching

I park across from this auto Express when I got to Costco. Today I decided to draw it. Inktober right?!

More from the pumpkin patch

Lamy EF Noodler Eelskin black and Strathmore and birn journal.

Margaret bingeing on Netflix’s Kim’s Convenience -too funny- and next Designated Survivor with Kiefer Sutherland. I am Tahred from taking Benadryl for my allergies. A good excuse right.

Hugs xoxoxo

#Urbansketching #Inktober #ink #art #painting #artist #painter #georgia #augusta #artist #painter #strathmoreandbirn #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #pentel #charlesreid #ink #namikifude #lamy #inktober #inktober2018

