Day 1752 INKtobering and my October Madness

Trying to get caught up on Inktober drawing a bridge group at EarthFare. Funny the one guy really was a lot bigger taller and wider than the other three players who were skinny and not tall. Makes the sketch look a little odd.

Stillman and Birn sketchbook and Lamy ef plus a Namiki Fude. Love that Fude.

It was fun writing bits of their exclamations as I drew mostly from the long haired woman.

October Madness you say?!!! Well I got third yesterday and another check. 😳🤗 I was amazed. I was just happy to get in.

I think I have driven 1500 miles or so going to shows and getting awards in the last week. Crazy right?! Two trips to Columbia. Three trips to Aiken. Then the big one to Sautee Nacochee.

Endless driving. 🤪

Goodnite from

Margaret and the pumpkin farm and stand near Sautee Nacochee. I is Tahred. Xoxoxo

