Day 1751 Starbucks

I was at Starbucks Monday trying to catch up on my Inktober sketches. All I can say is GOOD luck with that. Lol. If I do a double spread does it count as two?!

Anyway there’s something about Starbucks that always makes me forget to take full pens. I was running on empty.

I started his with my Namiki Fude pen which ran out of ink.

Then I switched to a Lamy EF. Out of ink.

Finally pulled out my pentel brush pen. I even had an extra cartridge for it in my purse. Success!! 🤩🤩🤩

Margaret heading to the Ga watercolor Show to see what she won. ExciTeMeNT!!!

