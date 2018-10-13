Day 1749 Squirrels

You knew they would be back sooner or later. And there’s a dove and a cardinal. Drawn with my inktense and watercolor pencils colored in with the same and released with water. Adding the water to them always reminds me of being a child with those pictures made of dots that turned colors when you hit them with a wet paint brush.

MAGIC!!

Margaret still running around like a chicken but I have lost five pounds of me this week. Hmm maybe I need to draw my diet again. Xoxoxox

Squirrel!!!! Backyard Wildlife #outmybackdoor #nature #watercolor #animals #birds #squirrel #drawing #sketchbookskool #cardinals #naturalworld #savannah #savannahriver #augusta #mixedmedia #art #artist #wildlife