Day 1748 I hit the Trifecta.

Now I have won at Georgia Watercolor Show. This is the winner. Unfurling. Large wc 22×30. I actually won with a watercolor at a watercolor show. I am amazed. Other one was an acrylic.

Will find out Sunday what I have won. Reception 2-4 pm Sunday at Sautee Nacoochee Museum if you want to come.

Did I say the driveway was clean yesterday?! Knew I should have told the yard guy to skip it yesterday but he needs his $$ too. Right?!

Margaret in shock. Last show they didn’t even let me play. Xoxoxox off to bed soon. Tired from that howling hurricane last night waking me up or maybe it was the house too quiet when the power went. It’s back now. Hurrah.