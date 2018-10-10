Day 1746 No It’s Not

Saturday. I finished last weeks sketch of Ilania.

It seems like I drew this a jillion years ago.

Strathmore Bristol with Charles Reid palette colors.

Gails nice head.

The amazing Marilyn Hartley drew this with her off hand her left hand. So amazing.

Alexis rocked it with this sketch. Way to go girl.

Terrible picture of Drew Murphys great painting.

Rich Letting his inner degas out oil painting.

Amy Lockhart Ness large charcoal.

Dawns soft oil. She has improved so much.

Margaret putting her feet up and grabbing her remote or maybe her jammies. Tahred xoxoxox

Ilainia @ilainavanpelt details @ http://www.margaretmccarthyhunt.com #strathmore #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #lostedges #allaprima #aiken #augusta #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #Sketching #charlesreid #nude

