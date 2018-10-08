Day 1745 The Winner Is…

Looking Down -second place professional- Works on canvas- a ribbon and a NICE check.

This painting is 3×4′ acrylic and based on a picture I took from the second floor looking down at the first floor at Ponce City market in Atlanta.

Exciting that it won. There were 624 entries and only about 30 winners.

The minimum prize Certificate of Merit got a $200 check.

Prize money for the art at the fair was almost $25000 in total. Wow.

More than a half million people will come to the State fair to see the art, the exhibits, the huge sandcastles, watch the dogs herd sheep, the pig races, ride the camel,and of course to eat corn dogs and maybe ride a ride. Got to have some fair food!!

A few more random paintings. Will take better pics of the winners when I go back in a few weeks and have more time.

Always like drippy weird paintings.

