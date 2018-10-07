Day 1744 -It’s Saturday

Sorry to be a day late. I drove from Lifemodeling to Columbia so didn’t have time to post.

Macy 19×22″ Strathmore Bristol

rather like this with all the drips. All it needs is some more graphite added to it. Aka lines. Head might be a little small.

Second break. Forgot to take a photo of the sketch. Fred’s. LOVE this one. like all the purples and blues with the orange flesh tones. Hope he doesn’t paint over it.

Al Beyer’s lovely small head.

Dawn who is improving radically. I think it’s the tutelage from the New USCA Art professor Joe Kameem who Does a good figure drawing session on Tuesdays thru continuing ed.

Coach sitting on the floor near me got a really good sketch going right before it was time to quit. OH NO!!

The rest of my pics from the SCWS show

MC Churchill Nash GRUFF LOVE this one.

TOO ONE MY best of Show Family Foto 2

Bottom- Gary Nemcosky- Bob Meier

Top Helen Beacham – Oblivious

sorry I could t identify them all. Too many great paintings ina national exhibit.

That’s about it for Saturday. The rest got away while I climbed out of my corner.

Margaret xoxoxox off to shower and to get ready to head back to Columbia for the state fair art reception. Cross your fingers and toes. Xoxoxoxo

Macy #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #southcarolina #aiken #allaprima #artist #painter #aquarelle #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #holbein #charlesreid #lifemodel #cityart #columbia #southcarolina #scws