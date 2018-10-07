Day 1743 My Crazy Weekend = Drive Baby Drive!!

Best of Show

Got my SCWS signature status Which evidently is a big deal and my painting was in the top ten plus a check at the SC watermedia Show At City Art in Columbia.

First
Best in Show

SCWS doesn’t rank paintings except for Best of Show and first or was it second which are included in the top ten. Strange but I will take it.

The runner up first or second?!!

At worst mine was tenth. ☺️

There’s mine in the middle. The BIG One!!

Now to drive back manana for the state fair awards and see what I won and which one won. Eeek. What a weekend. a Few random pics of the show. It was huge. Sixty two paintings juried into the show. 185 entries from all over the country. More tomorrow from the 41st Annual National SCWS show in Columbia.

Bon Nuit xoxoxox Margaret.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s