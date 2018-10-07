Day 1743 My Crazy Weekend = Drive Baby Drive!!

Got my SCWS signature status Which evidently is a big deal and my painting was in the top ten plus a check at the SC watermedia Show At City Art in Columbia.

First

Best in Show

SCWS doesn’t rank paintings except for Best of Show and first or was it second which are included in the top ten. Strange but I will take it.

The runner up first or second?!!

At worst mine was tenth. ☺️

There’s mine in the middle. The BIG One!!

Now to drive back manana for the state fair awards and see what I won and which one won. Eeek. What a weekend. a Few random pics of the show. It was huge. Sixty two paintings juried into the show. 185 entries from all over the country. More tomorrow from the 41st Annual National SCWS show in Columbia.

Bon Nuit xoxoxox Margaret.