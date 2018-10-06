I won at the state fair. Just got notice🤗👍🏻 so Saturday an award at the Sc watercolor show and one Sunday at the fair. That ones $200. Hurrah.
Winner possibility #1 Thinking this is the winner BUT ya never know.
No idea what I won at the SC Watermedia Show tomorrow. Or which painting won at the SC state fair art show which is a big deal. That awards reception is Sunday.
Option number 2!
Don’t ask me why but it is. Thousands of paintings and photographs are entered into two categories
Professional and amateur. I entered professional.
So now I have to go to Columbia on sat and sun to find out what I won which one won and to collect my prize $$$$. Lol.
Driving back to Augusta at night so I can sleep in my own bed. 😴😴😴
Margaret the yo yo who always drives back to Augusta. Xoxoxoxo.
THE WINNER – is?!! No Idea!! #southcarolina #cityart #acrylic #lechat #lechatnoir #dancing #burlesque #augusta #columbia #atlanta #scws #allaprima #impasto #scstatefair #scwatermedia #acrylic #painting #winner #poncecity #Atlanta #georgia
2 thoughts on “Day 1742 THE WINNER – is?!! No Idea!!”
So excited for you…….kudos. Alexis P.S, Didn’t you do this also in acrylics too?
Sent from Mail for Windows 10
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. Yes the brown one is in acrylics.
LikeLike