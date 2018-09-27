Day 1734 A Winner

Dancing the Night Away has won a prize at the South Carolina Watermedia Show. Of course I won’t know what the prize is til I go to the reception on Oct 6 at the City Art Gallery in Columbia. Cross your fingers and toes for me please.

Finally finished these socks and they are off to their new home. #winteriscoming

Margaret who is still worn out from her Atlanta trip topped off with book club.

Dance the night Away is a Winner at the SC State Watermedia Show. No idea what it won but it won. Hurrah. #southcarolina #cityart #acrylic #lechat #lechatnoir #dancing #burlesque #augusta #columbia #atlanta #scws #allaprima #impasto

