Day 1733 More Kate Marie

Off to book club and want to post before I go. Still need to work on the background. And what’s with the red patch on her chest.

Maybe she’s just fit for garden mulch?!!

The sketch first break

Second break. One thing about a good sketch is that you don’t want to screw it up which inhibits you.

Third break

Fourth break

And the way she looks now. A mess.

Margaret off to book club after racing back from Atlanta. Kate Marie Cofsky awesome mode @katemariecofsky 16×22” fluid watercolor paper. #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #atlantaartistcenter #lostedges #allaprima #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #lifemodel #charlesreid

