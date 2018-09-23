Day 1735 Hand time only 90 more to go😳

getting tired of drawing my own hand.

I mean how many ways can you twist your hand to draw it differently.

These are colored with watercolor pencils and then wet. You never know how they will turn out. I used the watery brush I released the pencil with to splatter the pages.

Glued on some ephemera we all accumulate in our lives. That stuff is making the sketchbook heavy.

Margaret off to Atlanta to draw at Atlanta Artist Center tomorrow. Kate Marie here I come. Xoxoxo

100 hands …got to 10 I think #hands #stillmanandbirn #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #atlantaartistcenter #lostedges #charlesreid #watercolor #drawing #sketching #lifemodel