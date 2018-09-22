Day 1733 Saturday or Emily torture

I decided to use my Bob Burridge color wheel for my limited palette.

I think all the sugar from the cookies fried my brain today I felt like sludge til Fred made me a latte espresso.

Main colors used were alizarin cerulean cobalt ultramarine a Daniels smith green and cad yellow deep. Strathmore Bristol Board.

Margaret who is still Tahred. Fred. Where’s my latte?!! 🤗xoxoxo

Emily #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #southcarolina #aiken #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #holbein #drawing #sketching #lifemodel

Her foreshortened right arm was a problem. Also the fact that there’s no room to stand back and look at your sketch.

Thomas Needhams lovely small watercolor.

Always enjoy what Fred comes up with besides a great latte. He’s getting a Bob Burridge good proof color wheel too. Makes it so easy to choose a limited palette.

Don’t forget about BobBlasts by Bob Burridge. 220 videos on YouTube about painting and drawing. Probably my fav YouTube artist.

Another lovely head sketch from Jeremy Sutherland.

Amy what a long way she has come so fast. Watercolor I think.

Dawns pastel. Really dramatic improvement. She decide to use a pencil sketch.

Al Beyer’s lovely head. Small oil.

Bill Daniels really did a great job today. Limited palette oil.

I think her name is Eve. Lovely charcoal.

Our other model Ilania’s limited palette pencil sketch of Emily.

That’s a wrap folks. Ttyl. Nap time. Going to stream some Bobblasts and do nothing for a while.