Day 1732 Happy+Sugar Cookies=Joy

Who says sugar cookies can’t be artwork? Been working on these for two days along with a few jillion cheese crackers.

First time ever making royal icing too. Was so happy when the icing hardened up so I could wrap these babies up for delivery to Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman a local artist and the genius behind the Happy stickers buttons and the Happy movie.

You can follow him on Instagram @pantone811.

He gives his stickers and buttons a ya for free.Truly an Augusta phenomenon. Leonard had a real sweet tooth so every now and then I leave a batch of cookies for him at art on Broad for him. Usually they are chocolate chip. This time they are hand cut out and decorated sugar cookies based on a sidewalk drawing he did a few weeks ago. I saw the drawings and watched a baking show and thought those sketches would be perfect for some cookies.

Voila they are here. Only problem I may have to make a few more since friends want some too. Groan. Too hot to bake right now.

Margaret xoxoxox who thinks cookies can be art.

