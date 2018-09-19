Day 1731 Feast or Famine

we either have plenty of lifemodeling or none. Sept 1 there was none. Now we can go twice a week.

I think Ilania#2 ‘s head is too small.

I measured it and it’s not but….

I know I need to slim down her back. Maybe that’s it?! Doesn’t seem to help. Hmmm. Maybe paint the back of her head. Sigh. So aggravating.

However I like her hands. Drawing the hands drove me cray cray because they kept going to sleep on Ilania and she would move them just as I was drawing them. Something she never does !!

Ilania #1 – we all know our early because we thought the session was over. slimmed down a bit. Don’t wealk wish we could get on a diet. Loose 20 lb with a pencil mark or two?!!! Oops it wasn’t. So I worked on this some more. I can usually nail Ilania. And profile a piece of cake. Not today. Argh.

#2 Derwent sketch pencil Strathmore Bristol and watercolor. Same old colors. Cad red light and cad yellow light for the skin. Burnt sienna cerulean and dioxzine shadows. Hair burnt sienna ultramarine and burnt umber.

My friend Drew Murphys at the almost last break. Oops. He want happy with it at all. We both were having that kinda day.

Bill Daniels did an excellent face. Oil. Over Saturdays painting I think.

Marilyn Hartley. What a great job.

Rich’s I think. But not sure.

A new lady whose name I don’t know. It was a lot of scribbles for a while. You can still see a lot of them. Very interesting.

More tomorrow. Baked a jillion sugar cookies and cheese crackers for a party tomorrow. Maybe I can tear myself away from frosting the cookies to fix Ilania’s back poor baby.

