Day 1720 Midtown Atlanta

Painted with my new cute toy a portable painters palette. The two water wells come off and the palette goes inside to seal it up when u are traveling.

You can also put it across your thigh when painting out in the field. As I said fun toy. Loaded with Charles Reid colors and quin gold.

Lamy pen in my stillman and birn.

Margaret whose off to the bank. Xoxoxo

View from Sam Flaxs parking lot #Urbansketching #ink #atlanta #midtown #arches #georgia #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #watercolor #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #travel #travelblogger #holbein #drawing #sketching #charlesreid

