Day 1721 Moh Chatt

As in Chattanooga. too nice ladies that ate lunch next to us at Rembrandt’s down in the Bluff District. Hmmm that’s suppose to be Ruth but looks more like me. And what happened to Cheryl?! I meant to fix her with white gouache or a white gel pen. OOPs.

Captain Morse house

I actually think it’s a hoot that here I sit at the opposite end of the state in St Marys Ga at the Captain Morse house typing this. St Marys is just N of Jacksonville Fl waiting for my sister to drive up from Daytona.

The Captain Morse House is a fully-restored 1905 Victorian, located on the main street in the center of the historic St. Marys riverfront area. Suppose to be a ghost. I will let you know about that. Eeekk

Margaret xoxoxox wondering where i will be tomorrow. i know next week is Edisto and I have to go to Columbia SC and Sautee Nagoochee where ever that is to deliver paintings. i needs a nap.

