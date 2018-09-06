Day 1719 Hand drawings

While I was in Atlanta I read about Suhita s saying she was going to draw 100 hands. She even has links to hand drawing resources.

I got to 8-9. Guess it’s time to draw some more hands. BUT the reason I post this is just drawing. Those few hands really helped with drawing the models hands over the last week or so.

Hmm maybe I only drew seven hands but as I said it helped. I drew Matt’s hands fairly effortlessly on Monday. Ditto Ilania on Saturday and Mona yesterday. A flurry of Peppers hands at Dr Sketchys. Mona’s hand.

So many hands to draw. And they require practice practice. Think I will do some Moh!

Hands are painted with cad Ted light and cad yw light or French yellow ochre.

Margaret who might draw her feet tonite.

4 thoughts on "Day 1719 Hand drawings

  2. Alex Aron says:
    Margaret. I did 5 hand sketches for my homework last week for our great Figure Drawing class with Joe. He ‘s a super professor. Alexis

    • Margaret Hunt says:
      I have heard. Going to try to make it Tuesday. I have to take my painting to Columbia for the SC watermedia National Show early next week too. Too much to do so little time. Ps I drew some more hands last nite. Yeah. And two feet.

