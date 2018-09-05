Day 1718 Atlanta bound

When I heard that the incredible Mona Reeves was modeling I decided to go for the day. And I am glad that did. Much left to do on both of them.

Definitely getting a background. Leaning toward the main background color of either sap green or maybe a purple. And doing something like this Klimt but with African symbols. Or maybe they are Indonesian since what we think of as African fabric is made in Indonesian originally by those enterprising Dutch of the Dutch East India Trading Company.

I drew this one first but didn’t get nearly done with the painting.

But I had that Klimt stuck in my head all weekend so I drew just a 3/4 head too. Probably will use some Caran dache Neocolor ii on it also.

This was how the head looked when I left Atlanta. I studied it in the car off and on while driving home. Amazing what a glance or two can bring out errors.

The pencil lines show where I needed to add to her face and her neck. Why did I make her neck so thin. And I did it to both paintings.

Thank goodness corrections are easy on Fluid paper. When all else fails you can always add sloppy dots to a portrait. Always improves ones with problems.

Margaret who left at 6:30 am and got home at 6 pm so I am Tahred. Xoxoxo

Mona our goddess of a model today Three hours in and more to do. 16×22” fluid watercolor paper. #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #atlantaartistcenter #lostedges #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #allaprima #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #travelblogger #holbein #mgraham #danielsmithwatercolors #drawing #sketching #lifemodel