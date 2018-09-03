Day 1716 Dr S part trois

Finally a colored sketch!! Caran dache neocolor ii I’m super aquabee paper. Twenty minute sketch.

Here’s the pencil sketch.

I took another picture of the bride. Think she just pales in comparison. It was a ten minute sketch I think.

And I gave the umbrella sketch away without so much as a picture. Darn.

Best fun at Sketchys in a while.

Time to eat the quiche I made. Yum yum. Fresh steamed broccoli too.

Pepper The almost bride Dr Sketchys at Chat Noir!