Day 1715 It’s Saturday

And were we happy to be there??! YES! We thought we would not be drawing again together ever again. But Fred offfered is a large empty room at his office and we all crammed in. Lucky we are fond of each other isn’t it?!! And we upgraded to a kitchen. 🤗👍🏻 16×20 Ilania . I quit at first break because I was afraid I would mess it up. The light was not great. As Tom said all I could see was the tones not the colors.

Number 2 Caran d’arches Neocolor ii second break. Also 16×20″

Do not like the heavy dark lines on this one. I probably can lighten them up but not sure I want to bother. Just turn it over and draw on the other side.

Jeremy Sutherland’s large gorgeous head sketch. Incredible skills. Go buy it from him!!

Thomas Needham‘s lovely watercolor. Also soon to be die sale on his website.

Fred did a zany painting despite sciatica problems and hosting us.

Amy Lockhard-Ness’s lovely oil. About 18″ square.

A couple of the kids sketches. Sorry there weren’t more photos. So crowded it was hard to get a pic of anything.

So many people showed up Al didn’t have space to draw even though drew left early.

Hugs Margaret contemplating how to fix the second sketch and trying to resist a handful of chocolate chips left over from yesterday’s cookie baking for this morning. They gobbled them down.

Xoxoxox

