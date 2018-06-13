Day 1294 Charles Reid FINALLY

It was awesome. A container ship passing by the hotel as I parked my car this am.

Seeing old friends as Judy Charles Mike Karen and of course Colette and meeting new friends. The dynamic duo – Charles and his wife Judy – are just delightful wonderful people.

The great man Charles Reid painting!!

His painting. Such magic watching him paint. Charles’ Contour Drawing

If you haven’t taken a class from him DO IT!! Or at least get his videos the next best thing.

Colette and I are a hasty lunch in her room and ran down to the river to walk along the Savannah. Looks just like my part of the river but no paddle boats.

The set up. Yep that’s a croissant!!

My contour drawing which means keep your hand on the paper and connect all the objects dummy(that’s me!! 4 times now I have taken his class. I should KNOW by now!!)

My painting l. Still don’t think it’s loose enough but everyone loved it. Someone even thought it was a Charles Reid 👀.

Bed time. I hope to get up early and go draw in downtown Savannah.

It’s so gorgeous and not hot then.

Margaret in Savannah ready for bed. Xoxoxox