Day 1293 One More Atlanta Artist Center

Every month the Atlanta Artist Center in the heart of Buckhead has a new juried/judged show.

The front part of the old house now gallery / classroom is a wonderful gallery space.

A few blocks off both Peachtree and Piedmont it’s a great place to take a forgive modeling class or just work on your own artwork with a group of like minded people. Every week day morning there’s a different art group that meets so if you are in Atlanta call the Atlanta Artist Center and find out what’s going on.

Here are some of my favorites from this months show Power Lines.

Tigris one made me giggle. Zoe would never stay in a stroller. She would have to check out her surroundings.

I do have to say I LOVED the Bulldog. It reminded me of Zoe a terrier standing it’s ground. Feisty dog.

Tomorrow Charles Reid!! Yeah.

Figure modeling at Atlanta Artist Center #atlanta #figuremode #atlantaartistcenter #watercolor #aquarelle #drawing #dailydrawing #cansonwaterboard #denise #mgraham #danielsmith #holbien