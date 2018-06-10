Day 1292 Going to Miss My Zoe

While I am in Savannah. she’s staying with my son and daughter in law while I am taking my last Charles Reid class in Savannah.

Moleskine TWISBI document brown ink

I also drew another sketch of Grant while he was lollying on the sofa yesterday.

Lamys, stillman and birn, Noodler eelskin ink

Time to load the car and head out soon.

Hugs Margaret off on an adventure. Xoxoxo

Zoe time #Twisbi document brown ink #instadogs #dogs #jrt #jackrussell #watercolor #aquarelle #terrier #art #painting #atlanta #chien #decatur #allaprima #ink #sbsadrawingaday #stillmanandbirn #stabilo #twisbi #watercolour #aquarelle #watercolor

