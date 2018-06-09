Day 1291 Denise at the Atlanta Artist Center

A hard pose to draw. Why you ask?? The foreshortened legs and the tipped up three quarters facing head. Both make life difficult for the artist. Since the model poses for three hours at the Atlanta Artist Center I tried to take my time drawing her. I got the head too small. So I redrew it. And redrew it. Pa drawn with a 6B lead pencil.

Unfortunately I think the head was still too big when I decided it was time to paint. I actually erased the head in the first drawing and started over again on it. I did lower the eye but didn’t take a picture of it before I started painting. Monique by Charles Reid

I decided to try to paint her line Charles Reid would. Put the color on once and leave it alone. And I stuck to that for her face and hair. When I look at how effortlessly he does these in a couple of hours including drawing and painting I think maybe I should just quit. But then I hear the call of the brush and the pencil to try again.

Flesh color laid on. Quin coral and French ochre whichbare both transparent. Also shadows of cerulean and quin burnt sienna. Hair ultramarine and quin burnt sienna.

Head looking way too big in this one. Oh well it’s too late. I finished her anyway. Dress is burnt umber quin burnt sienna and ultramarine blue.

I used dabs of cobalt violet and ultramarine violet on her skin and darkened the shadows.

The background is cobalt teal and cerulean.

Time to finish he packing up and head out to Savannah tomorrow for Charles Reid’s class. Exciting and sad since this will be the last with him.

Hugs Margaret xoxoxo