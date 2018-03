This describes how I feel today. I dunno what do you think!?

And this sorta swan who hasn’t gotten a stamp or a word. Guess he needs to be finished when I finish my sock.

Margaret not thrilled with her day and needs to make a gratitude list. Then I will feel better. Xoxoxo

#animals #birds #watercolor #watercolorpainting #ink #stillmanandbirn #whimsy #fantasy #stamps #gossip #bff #bestfriends

#kilimanjaro #cheapjoes #augusta #art #painting #ink #whimsy #artforsale #drawing #georgia