Day 1224 Most Holy Trinity

After I drew the church I thought the church steeple would make a perfect double page spread if I just drew a long tall piece of it. Of course I got off to a bit or Rocky start.Margaret McCarthy Hunt

This is now the downtown Catholic Church. First painting.

The church used to be called St Patrick’s before it was combined the Sacred Heart Parish to become Holy Trinity. Sacred Heart is the public’s gain since it’s now available for all kinds of events from weddings to art shows to garden shows or a luncheon.

The whole double page was coated with a light quin gold. Holy Trinity painted with cerulean mineral violet cobalt and quin sienna on the building shadows roof. Tree is hookers and quin gold and burnt sienna. Also burnt umber and ultramarine marine. Splatters with those last colors and some mineral violet. Sky is manganese blue coated twice with cobalt near the church roof.

today I put in a new keyless front door lock. It worked great. You notice anything odd about it?! I put it in upside down. Now I have to take it apart and start over. 🤪

Margaret who is done for the day.

2 thoughts on "Day 1224 Most Holy Trinity

  Alex Aron says:
    Lovely watercolors & sketches…… that lock boo-boo is something I would do….if it weren't such a Nuisance to correct it, it's funny. Alexis

