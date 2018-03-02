Day 1211 Kim Johnson

Class at Nancy Couick’s. Fun teacher and she may be a distant cousin. Truly we may be cousins. She’s a Johnson from Iowa with a cousin named Rich. I have a Johnson cousin named Rich in Iowa and am descended from Iowa Johnsons. Both of our Johnsons come Pennsylvania.
I painted chickens all day.
Background first. Spritzing. And dripping. Cerulean, burnt sienna, mineral violet.
Medium layer.
Finished.
Kim Johnson painting.
And I forgot to take a photo of the finished one. Oops.
Tomorrow.
A few finished Kim Johnson.
Margaret. Xoxoxo
Key West Rooster #rooster #loose #watercolor #aquarelle #splash #keywest #charlotte #northcarolina
GORGEOUS Art!
Thanks!!🤗👍🏻
