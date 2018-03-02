Day 1211 Kim Johnson

Class at Nancy Couick’s. Fun teacher and she may be a distant cousin. Truly we may be cousins. She’s a Johnson from Iowa with a cousin named Rich. I have a Johnson cousin named Rich in Iowa and am descended from Iowa Johnsons. Both of our Johnsons come Pennsylvania.

I painted chickens all day.

Background first. Spritzing. And dripping. Cerulean, burnt sienna, mineral violet.

Medium layer.

Finished.

Kim Johnson painting.

And I forgot to take a photo of the finished one. Oops.

Tomorrow.

A few finished Kim Johnson.

Margaret. Xoxoxo

Key West Rooster #rooster #loose #watercolor #aquarelle #splash #keywest #charlotte #northcarolina