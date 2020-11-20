This yesterday.
Drawing Van Goghs The Room with Danny Gregory. Always a fun activity on YouTube. Low pressure. Everyone yaks away via chat while Danny yaks. Last about an hour. He’s always relaxing.
As to The Room. Drawn with Caran d’ache neocolor ii which are crayons that turn into watercolors. I wet them with my fingers aka finger painted. I was too lazy to get up and find a brush so I stuck my fingers in my nearby water glass and smeared the color around.
Did u know the actual painting has turned purple. Some reaction to the underpaintings color. Oops Vincent what happened?!
Margaret xoxoxo
3 thoughts on “Oops meant to post”
Margaret, you are so talented. I just love seeing your art creations!
Ah thanks. 😘😊👍🏻
Your gift of a YouTube site is great! I love the story of The Room and even had my own version stolen when still a child. Van Gogh did survive by relentless seeking. Thanks for your image.
