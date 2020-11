It slips my mind. I think the only time Henry holds still is when he’s doing class work. Virtual school now out for this week.

The first drawing was terrible as you can see. Doesn’t pay to lay off of drawing people for a while. No a curve in the back of the first one.

Practice is necessary a lot or you get rusty.

I didn’t get around to drawing the chair again. Class was out for lunch.

Colored with Fabre castell watercolor pencils, stillman and birn alpha, Lamy ef.

