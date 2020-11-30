I am back

Drawing with Danny from his Thanksgiving post. I was a little busy that day cooking and baking. Hmm I was busy almost everyday over the holidays visiting my son and his family during our very reduced Thanksgiving gathering. Just myself and them but we enjoyed it. We found out we could enjoy not working ourselves to death producing the big turkey extravaganza.

In the meantime there’s always next year.

Unpacking done. Now it’s time to catch up on art!!

Also trying not to binge watch Offspring on Netflix’s LOVE it. Only 84 shows. 5 down 79 to go. Xoxoxox

Finger painting Van Goghs blue room with my Caran d’ache neocolor 2 crayons. #drawwithme #dannygregory #carandacheneocolor2 #sbskool #sketchbookskool #stillmanandbirn #watercolor

2 thoughts on “I am back

    • Margaret Hunt says:
      Reply

      Thanks. Miss you too. Had a great Thanksgiving. How was yours?! Looking forward to a vaccine so I can get back to drawing in Aiken. Can’t wait?!

      Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s