Drawing with Danny from his Thanksgiving post. I was a little busy that day cooking and baking. Hmm I was busy almost everyday over the holidays visiting my son and his family during our very reduced Thanksgiving gathering. Just myself and them but we enjoyed it. We found out we could enjoy not working ourselves to death producing the big turkey extravaganza.

In the meantime there’s always next year.

Unpacking done. Now it’s time to catch up on art!!

Also trying not to binge watch Offspring on Netflix’s LOVE it. Only 84 shows. 5 down 79 to go. Xoxoxox

Finger painting Van Goghs blue room with my Caran d'ache neocolor 2 crayons.