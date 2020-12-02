Rivers Edge

Meant this to be a great post but I have a lap full of kitty demanding attention. More later.

She’s madly in love with me and wants to be petted abs cuddled. The little tiger aka Tigger my torbie.

Xoxo

4 thoughts on “Rivers Edge

  1. Alex Aron says:
    Reply

    nice….. I must get back to my art… You r an inspiration

    On Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 8:19 PM Margaret McCarthy Hunt Art wrote:

    > Margaret Hunt posted: ” Meant this to be a great post but I have a lap > full of kitty demanding attention. More later. She’s madly in love with me > and wants to be petted abs cuddled. The little tiger aka Tigger my torbie. > Xoxo” >

    Liked by 1 person

    • Margaret Hunt says:
      Reply

      Yes you should. Get busy with it. You could start by joining Danny Gregory on YouTube tomorrow for his Draw with Me. Also there are a lot of good watercolor painters on YouTube that you can paint with. TIm Wilmot is one.

      Like

    • Margaret Hunt says:
      Reply

      Thanks Laura. Let’s get together next time I am in Asheville. Won’t be till after the vaccine. Believe it or not mom is still there alive and well at a young 94.

      Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s