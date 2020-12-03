Always wondered how people paint juicy wet on wet so did a demo today with Liz Chaderton who has several classes here. Shopkeepeasy.com

Update: closer to the finish line. Below before I lifted the blue blob on left of the cats chest:

Himalayan 140 cp so far. Going to lift off some of the Thalo blue under her chin.

The sketch

The photo

Liz’s cat

Painted with three colors. Thalo blue Hematite violet abs neutral tint. That’s it. Size 8 brush and a box cutter to scrape out whiskers.

Before I lifted some color out and add some color in. Going after the other blue spot under her chin after a nap. Woke up at five despite a Zyrtec which knocks me out for the whole day.

Had to be ready to paint by 9. Since I signed up abt 10 pm least nite after the Zyrtec I was NOT ready. Finished episode two of Black Narcissus on FX and Hulu an amazing BBC show, remake of a 1937 mystery film with Deborah Kerr back then. Also a 1934 best seller be Rumer Godden. Kerr’s better known for the King and I with Yul Bryner. Now I am wondering if the original is on my fav channel YouTube. Where else can you watch fix it shows baking shows art shows and old lost movies??

Margaret whose exhausted from get allergy attack last nite. Xoxoxo