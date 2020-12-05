Did Draw with me yesterday with Danny Gregory on YouTube. We were drawing our houses without looking at them.

This is my house. Might have a redraw since I didn’t draw the woods in front of the house. Bytw I call the stairs the stairway to heaven. The house is on stilts because it’s on the Flood zone of the Savannah River and there are plenty of stairs inside and out.

Drawn with a micro Uniball and painted w watercolor in a stillman and birn alpha journal.

Margaret who has an urge to paint a black bear. Xoxoxox