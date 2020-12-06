Sunday Snapshots

See if you can figure out what I drew!! I haven’t done one of these box drawings in a while. Always give u an up close view of objects. These are objects nearby me today.

I added a tomboy marker to the background. I was afraid to go to far because it can lift the ink even the Carbon Platinum Black that I used.

Thought snapshots would be a good name for these. I was drawing Them while half watching a show about David Hockney who loves the camera. He had 100s of albums of photos that he actually painted from.

I think it would be fun to do these with a theme like Christmas or animals or kitchen objects or small drawings of your toes and fingers?! I dunno. Possibilities are endless.

Lamy EF Stillman and Birn Alpha

Margaret looking for a new good binge watch. Stay home ans stay safe!! Xoxoxo