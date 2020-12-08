Parges, France

Near Paris. 12×16 arches 280cold press. Did a wild hour long paint all with Vlad Yesileyev at shopkeeparty,com. Also on shopkeeparty’s YouTube if you want to give it a try.

The photo

The sketch

First wash

About an hour of painting. Adding darks. I actually painted the people with my brush aka I didn’t draw them first. I think they are some of my better people.

Debating with my self when is it done.

I never know when to stop but time to add some calligraphy marks with the saber brush I think. Feeling totally uninspired.

And as she is now. She may get more torture tomorrow. We shall see.

Have to capture all five kittens and take them 30 miles to Edgefield to get them neutered or spayed. What happens if one runs. I guess I can always schedule another trek to Edgefield.

Margaret xoxoxo

4 thoughts on “Parges, France

  1. Alex Aron says:
    lovely….I would love to travel there….someday. Alexis

    • Margaret Hunt says:
      Thanks Laura. I like the people too. Usually I really don’t like the people. But knees these with my paint brush instead of a pencil aka spontaneously.

